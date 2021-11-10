By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Spouses of ASEAN Ambassadors and Charges D’ Affaires will hold Saturday Cook Fest at International Culinary Arts promoting their countries popular cuisines spearheaded by own native master chefs. The two month long event will be held every Saturday morning and expected to be attended by different nationals.

In a recent meeting held at ICA was attended by spouses of Ambassadors and Charges D’ Affaires from Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines and Thailand discussed details of the event. Each embassy will provide a chef to lead the class and two dishes from respective countries will be presented. Twelve (12) participants are expected to attend each class. No fees are required and ingredients of the dishes to be prepared in classes are given free. “ASEAN cuisines are rich in flavors, aroma and most ingredients are available in Kuwait. This is our way of promoting our cuisines to the public” stated Chef Noor Jarifah Lomondot, wife of Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait.

Philippines Embassy will kick off the occasion with a Filipino master chef Ramil de La Cruz, a Sous Chef at the Ministry of Defense with two popular dishes “Adobo” and “Kare Kare”. Demonstration classes will be held every Saturday from nine in the morning till twelve noon. Interested participants may register and call at 99138775 (Ricky).

Al Muzaini Exchange Company and Dadabhai Travels are among the sponsors of the event and The Times Kuwait as the official media partner.