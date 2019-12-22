STECI Kuwait parish conducted carol service

St. Thomas Evangelical Church of India (STECI), Kuwait Parish celebrated its Christmas Carol service ‘Snehaprekasham’ at NECK. Bishop Most. Rev. Dr.Thomas Abraham (Presiding Bishop of STECI) lead the carol service and delivered the Christmas message.

Parish choir under the leadership of Mr. Sijumon Abraham performed melodious Malayalam Christmas songs. This year also the little talents from the Sunday school presented various programs to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and made the event a memorable one. M. Thomas John(Choir Convenor) welcomed the gathering and Mr. Boney. K Abraham (Secretary) delivered the thanking note.

The carol service opened with the prayer of Rev. John Mathew (Parish Vicar) and concluded with the prayer by Mr. A.G Cherian (Vice President) and the benediction by Bishop Dr.Thomas Abraham. Leena Suresh anchored the event.