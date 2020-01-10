Strategic stock of goods sufficient for 10 months

In view of ongoing tensions and earlier conflicts in the region, Kuwait has raised its strategic stock of essential goods by an additional four months. Government sources have revealed that country’s strategic stock of necessary commodities is now sufficient to meet the needs of people for up to ten months, instead of the earlier six-months stock.

Clarifying that the steps taken are not a sign of any imminent war in the region, the sources said the government has been building up reserves of essential goods as a precautionary policy since the Straits of Hormuz crisis broke out in mid-2019.

“In parallel with the stability of food stock, the government is working to maintain prices of goods so that consumers and citizens do not feel the existence of crisis resulting from any decline in stock,” said the source.

Measures taken by Kuwait are in line with those used internationally in securing strategic stock of necessary commodities and were taken after a complete market survey, conducted in cooperation with the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, the ministries and relevant authorities.