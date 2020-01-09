Student absenteeism exceeds 5,000 for high-school exams

More than 5,000 students did not attend high school exams conducted over four days in various subjects.

According to reports sent to the education ministry, 12th grade students of Science,Arts, and Religious Studies did not attend the exams that were held from 29 December. The report shows that 432 students were absent for the physics exam, 472 for French exam, 74 for Arabic grammar, 689 for philosophy, 639 for mathematics, and 73 for the English exam allocated for Religious Studies group.

Also, 565 students of Arts group and 486 students of Science group were absent for the Arabic language exam, and 73 students were absent for logic exam for students of Religious Studies group.

For the exam on religious education, 753 students were absent from Science group, and 734 from Literary group. Also, 74 students of Religious Studies were absent for the interpretation exam.