Study Abroad Expo successfully showcases educational institutions

JnS Education organized an Expo to provide education options to students and their parents at the Crowne Plaza, Kuwait City on 20 January. With more than 500 students from Kuwait in attendance at the Study Abroad Expo, reputed universities from the UK showcased their offered programs and provided valuable information on study programs in the United Kingdom. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Syed Sajjad Haider, graced the occasion with his presence, along with several prominent businessmen from Kuwait and were received by Muhammad Jamil, CEO at JnS Education.

“We are humbled to have been able to bring so many universities from the UK and given value to the local community,” says Muhammad Jamil, CEO at JnS Education. “I extend my thanks to all the local School Counsellors who took the initiative to send high-school students from Kuwait along with their parents to the Education Expo.”

Children were enthusiastic to learn more about studying abroad, UK admissions processes, visa requirements, available scholarships and how studying abroad in the UK would facilitate their chosen career paths. Parents were equally pleased to gain insight from representatives of some of the best Universities in the United Kingdom.

“JnS Education has gained my trust. They have brought some very reliable university representatives from the UK and after our discussions today we are strongly considering programs in the UK for our kids,” says Mishaal Akhter, a visiting parent.

Jns Education is a Higher Education Consultancy in Kuwait specializing in university placements and admission support services for candidates interested in studying in Australia, Canada, UK, USA and Malaysia. With over a decade of experience, JnS Education has partnerships with more that 180+ Universities worldwide and ensures the most suitable placement for students interested in International study.