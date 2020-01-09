Suspended sentence, 7-year jail term, for citizenship forgery

The ten-year sentences issued by a lower court against two men and two women accused of acquiring Kuwaiti citizenship through fraudulent means, has been struck down by the Court of Cassation presided over by Judge Saleh Al-Murshed. The judge also refrained from pronouncing new punishment against them.

The legal team for the defense had argued that the charges had exceeded the statute of limitation and that the prosecution also lacked any substantial evidence against their clients of intent to commit a criminal act

Meanwhile, in a similar case, the Criminal Court presided over by Judge Abdullah Al-Osaimi sentenced three individuals to seven-year imprisonment, and another person to five year imprisonment, and ordered them to return the amount they received in their capacity as citizens after acquiring Kuwaiti citizenship fraudulently.

According to the case file, the authority in charge of following up issues related to citizenship managed to gather information against a Syrian man and his four children who managed to buy Kuwaiti citizenship from three Kuwaitis in 1998. In exchange for KD100,000 the three Kuwaitis agreed to add the names of the Syrian children as their own children so that they could acquire Kuwaiti citizenship.