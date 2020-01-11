Tajik ambassador highlights strong relations with Kuwait

Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kuwait H.E. Zubaydov Zubaydullo held a press briefing to elaborate on the growth and development of relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait through various bilateral visits and programs held last year, as well as various cooperative endeavors that have helped to facilitate and foster growth of ties between Tajikistan and Kuwait.

Ambassador Zubaydov Zubaydullo pointed out that on 11-17 January, 2019, a delegation of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) visited the projects sponsored by the fund and explored the tourist attractions across Tajikistan. He added that the delegation visited the second irrigation project in the Olimtoy area of ​​the Dangara district, the Kulob-Kalai Khumb road, the Norak hydroelectric station, the Khulbuk and Gisar fortresses, Safeddara and other tourist destinations in Dushanbe and the countryside.

With regards to celebrations, he also noted that on 9 February, 2019, the Tajik Embassy participated in the Kuwait Market exhibition, and on 19 March, Kuwaiti officials attended a ceremony on the occasion of Navruz holiday on the Tajikistan embassy premises, that highlighted the rich history and culture of the country.

On charitable contributions, Ambassador Zubaydov Zubaydullo went on to highlight that in March, the Kuwaiti Charity Society ‘Salom’, led by the Chairman of the Society, Dr. Nabil Hamad Al-Aun, paid a visit to Tajikistan to implement irrigation and construction projects in various regions of the country. Then, in April, the Secretary General of the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan, Bahodur Kurboniyon, visited Kuwait to discuss cooperation with the Red Crescent of the two countries and to encourage more donations.

He added that in 2019, the Kuwaiti side provided US$400,000 for the reconstruction of the hospital building in the Toskala sanatorium in the Vose district in Tajikistan, and the ‘Salom’ charitable organization donated medical equipment amounting to $3 million in July.

Speaking more on cordial visits, Ambassador Zubaydov Zubaydullo mentioned that in September a delegation of Kuwaiti journalists visited Tajikistan to cover the launch of the second unit of the Roghun Hydroelectric Power Station, and in October, Tajikistan played host to the Days of Culture of the State of Kuwait, which was attended by a Kuwaiti delegation headed by the Deputy Secretary-General of Cultural Affairs at the National Council for Culture, Art and Literature (NCCAL), Badr al-Duwaish.

Ambassador Zubaydov Zubaydullo also lauded the high-level visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Qohir Rasulzoda to Kuwait in November, 2019, and underlined that during the visit, the ‘Program of the Agreement on Cooperation in Tourism between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Kuwait for 2020-2023’ was signed.

Furthermore, to attract tourists and investors to Tajikistan, Ambassador Zubaydov Zubaydullo underscored the various investment and tourism forums held in Kuwait, with the participation of business and tourism company representatives.