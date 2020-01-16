Tamil Festival- Pongal celebrated at NGIS with traditional ardor

New Gulf Indian School (NGIS) celebrated the harvest festival –Pongal for the first time, on 9 January. It was a grand evening with parents and well-wishers ushering the auspicious occasion. The parents were welcomed in a traditional way by offering the sweet delicacy- The Pongal. This extravagant evening began with the Principal Mr. Pradap Felix wishing the Parents a Happy Pongal along with Mrs. Ambika Sreekumar, the Vice Principal.

As NGIS being the only school in Kuwait offering Tamil as a second language, the entire Tamil department of NGIS came together to make it an impressive and awe-inspiring evening . This evening witnessed a variety of colourful events. Students put in their efforts to replicate the essence of Pongal by staging the traditional dances like Karagattam and Oyilattam.

The famed bull-taming sport of Jallikattu was depicted by a drama. A debate titled- ‘The essence of Good Parenting ‘ was conducted, where the parents and students had a healthy debate on ways of better parenting. NGIS was delighted to have Mrs. Vijayapriya Ramanan, as the judge for the Debate. She is an eminent person within the Kuwait Tamil Community, is a Public Speaker and an Author.

The evening’s show concluded with the kids presenting the speciality of each day of Pongal. The children enjoyed presenting their show and the parents were enthralled to see their kids in traditional attires working up to showcase their culture and tradition.