Uzbek embassy hosts Kuwait delegation

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Kuwait H.E. Bakhromjon Aloev hosted members of the Kuwaiti delegation who will participate as international observers in the upcoming elections in Uzbekistan.

During the reception, which was held at the embassy on 19 December, Ambassador Aloev revealed that representatives from Kuwait will be able to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections as international observers, and will witness other important political aspects in Uzbekistan.

He also took the opportunity to encourage members of the Uzbek community in Kuwait to actively participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections by coming in to vote at the embassy. The ambassador noted that the embassy will open its doors for voters from eight in the morning until eight in the evening on Sunday, 22 December.

The ambassador also noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of distinguished diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Kuwait. He added that during these years many achievements were witnessed that served the best interests of both countries and their people. He pointed out that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has seen positive growth.

During the meeting, leading Kuwaiti composer Dr. Amer Jaafar gave a talk about his experiences in Uzbekistan. The Kuwait musician, who has fostered great relations and continuous cooperation with Uzbek musicians, lauded the culture, values ​​and ethics, as well as the unprecedented hospitality of this ancient country.