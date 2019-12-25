Third Knowledge Economy Forum discusses jobs future

The third iteration of the Knowledge Economy Forum, to be held in Kuwait next March, will discuss the jobs and business future from the perspective of the fourth industrial revolution, Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs, Maryam Al-Aqeel said on Wednesday. In a statement, Al-Aqeel said the forum entitled (Building Human Capital towards the Knowledge Economy) would be held in cooperation with the first Human Capital Forum and international partnership represented by international organizations and governments from different countries of the world.

The forum will discuss best practices of building human capital and best educational and health programs that provide an appropriate environment for work. It will also tackled ways to strengthen the rules of the Gulf common market, she added.

The Gulf common market requires a special type of qualified human capital capable of achieving the vision of Gulf unity, she added. The knowledge economy focuses on four basic elements, human capital, institutional and participatory capital, which requires knowledge partnership in addition to focusing on the infrastructure on information and communication, she said. Al-Aqeel stressed the importance of removing any challenges facing building this economy, which contributes to the diversification of the national economy.