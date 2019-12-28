Thousands of residential units being readied for handover

Over 31,500 residential units across Kuwait are due for completion in 2019-2020, with the majority of constructions coming up in Al Metla’a and South Abdullah Al Mubarak.

Revealing the figures, the Deputy Director-General for Planning and Design at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Engineer Nasser Khuraibet, said that a total of 28,288 housing units are being constructed in Al Metla’a area, while 3,260 are coming up in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

He added that the first batch of 9,796 housing units will be handed over in Al Metla’a area, followed subsequently by 12,177 and 6,342 residential units in July and November of 2020 respectively. The residential units in South Abdullah Al Mubarak will be handed over in May 2020.