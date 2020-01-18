Threats against families of US Army members in Kuwait

A spokesman for US Military website, Lt. Col Mike Burns confirmed media reports that some family members of the US Army’s 1st brigade combat division stationed in Kuwait have been receiving “unsolicited contact with some menacing messages” through their social media. He added, “We have done several things to inform our paratroopers and families of these risks and ways that they can protect themselves.”

The army recommended to family members of soldiers stationed in Kuwait that they remain vigilant and practice smart behavior online. One media report cited a family member as saying she received a message on Instagram saying: “If you love your life and want to see your family members again, then pack your things and leave the Middle East. Return to your country. You and your clown terrorist boss brought nothing but terrorism. ”

Officials at the US Department of Defense have been quoted as saying that the wireless network of the brigade in Kuwait had been hacked, and the contact list was stolen from the phone of a member of the squad, and since then members of the families of the soldiers have received threats and spam from the infiltrators.

They pointed out that it is not yet clear exactly how and when the hacking operation was carried out, but the US Department of Homeland Security warned that “Iran has a strong cyberattack program … capable of carrying out attacks with disruptive effects at least temporarily.”