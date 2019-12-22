Three Gulf ladies make it on world’s powerful women list

Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list names three women from the Gulf in this year’s lineup.

Raja Easa Al Gurg and Renuka Jagtiani from the UAE alongwith Rania Nashar from Saudi Arabia have made it into the 2019 list., with Al Gurg coming in at 84th position.

Al Gurg, who is managing director and vice chairperson of one of the biggest conglomerates in the Middle East, was the top ranked woman in the Gulf at 84th position. The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group consists of companies in various sectors ranging from retail to construction to a metal foundry. She is also president of the Dubai Business Women Council and works to improve female entrepreneurship in the UAE.

Jagtiani, ranked 96th in the world, is chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group, a multi-national consumer conglomerate based in Dubai and founded by her husband Micky Jagtiani. For more than 20 years, she has led the company’s corporate strategy and expansion into new markets. As head of the company, Jigtiani oversees more than 50,000 employees.

Nashar, placed one rung lower at 97th position, is the first female CEO of Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest bank by assets. Nashar previously served as a board member for Samba’s global markets subsidiary and has over 20 years of experience in the commercial banking sector.

Globally, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named the world’s most powerful woman for the ninth year running.