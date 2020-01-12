Tips to lose extra water weight

Water retention is very common among obese people, and I know because I work with many such clients. Some of them are very obese and others are less, and most cases have to do with water weight, which can actually make up a lot of excess body weight. After my clients lose that extra water weight, some of them end up losing up to 4 kg in just a week.

Usually, I do a test called a body analysis which calculates the water, fat and muscle mass of the person and the relative percentages. So if the body water mass or percentage is very high compared to the normal range, it means a likelihood of fast weight loss observed during the first week of the diet.

People who do not lose a lot during the first week usually do not suffer from water retention.

Fat needs time to be lost, and that is why in the coming weeks we cannot lose as much weight as we do during the first week.

Here is how to get rid of this extra water weight:

Drink enough water: If you are not drinking enough water, your body will hold on more water than it actually needs. Two glasses of water before each meal are a must, especially before breakfast when you wake up.

Decrease sodium intake: Salt has no calories but it retains water in the body. Don’t you feel thirsty and bloated after a sushi dinner, for example? This is due to the high sodium content in seafood and in the soya sauce. Always ask for the low sodium soya sauce. Do not add extra salt to your meals.

Decrease processed and fried carbohydrates: Fried carbohydrates contain more sodium than other foods. Choosing brown bread, baked potato, steamed rice and pasta and whole grains will help a lot.

Both processed carbohydrates and sodium are molecules that attract water. So when you have them in your bloodstream, water will stick around them.

Organize your meals: Eating three healthy meals also help in flushing the water out of your body. You should focus on vegetables and fruits that are low in sodium and very high in water. In addition, pick from a list of potassium-rich foods as potassium are known to help balance sodium levels and increase urine production, which helps to naturally funnel out excess water.

Foods recommended for being healthy and potassium-rich are dark green leafy vegetables, beans, bananas, avocados, tomatoes, and yogurt or other dairy products. You can also try magnesium-rich foods such nuts and whole grains to help in your endeavor.

Do not forget that water retention is a good cause for cellulite development, so you do not need this extra water either cellulite.

Cut carbs: To get rid of excess water, try cutting carbs from your diet. Carbs are converted into glycogen in the muscles and liver alongside water. A low carb diet tends to reduce glycogen stores in addition to leading to a drop in insulin levels, which causes a loss of sodium and water from the kidneys.

