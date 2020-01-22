Top legislator urges redressing economic disequilibrium away from wages

Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said on Wednesday it is essential to keep citizens’ pay intact while trying to redress any economic imbalances. Speaking to reporters following a parliament sitting, the speaker underlined that both legislative and executive bodies need to work together in order to pass pieces of legislation purposed to boost the country’s income sources.

In this regard, he quoted Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel as stating at parliament earlier today that the Kuwaiti economy is so solid that the citizens’ pay would remain intact. “However, this does not necessarily mean that there are neither blunders nor imbalances. Still, they ought to be redressed away from Kuwaiti employees’ salaries,” he warned. The speaker made it clear that the announced state budget deficit is not worrying since it is merely based on hypothetical figures of oil prices just to reassure people.