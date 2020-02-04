Traffic campaign leads to over 33,000 citations

A concerted traffic campaign to ensure motorists respected traffic laws and regulations, and to reduce the number of accidents on Kuwait roads, led to 33,800 traffic citations being issued, revealed the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Operations and Traffic Affairs, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh.

The traffic campaign, which was held from 26 to 31 of January also led to the arrest of 53 motorists and the impounding of 41 vehicles. Disclosing the breakdown of traffic citations in a few governorates, Al-Sayegh said that 5,300 citations were issued in Farwaniya, along with the arrest of 13 violators and the impounding of 2 vehicles, as well as the arrest of 3 persons wanted by the law.

Meanwhile, in Ahmadi governorate there were 3,417 citations, the arrest of 16 motorists and the impounding of 6 vehicles. In Jahra governorate, 4,462 citations were issued, while in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate 1,821 citations were issued and 3 motorists were arrested. In addition, an extended campaign in Taima resulted in the impounding of a number of vehicles, mostly involving young men holding illegal races and engaging in reckless driving.