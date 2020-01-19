Traffic campaign nets law-violating motorists

Over a thousand motorists were issued citations for traffic violations and 16 were arrested for committing serious traffic violations, including reckless driving, as part of a renewed traffic campaign across the country, revealed the Directorate General of Public Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior.

During the campaign traffic officers also impounded 14 vehicles and 25 motorcycles for various reasons. The campaign also netted several mobile groceries and heavy-duty trucks.

The Directorate added that the traffic campaigns will be continuing in all governorates and in all areas of the country to implement and uphold traffic laws and to protect the lives of people.