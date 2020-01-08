Traffic department to offer more online services

Following the successful launch of driving license renewals online, the General Traffic Department is considering offering other services online, including a system for issuing new driving licenses, replacing damaged licenses and issuing learners licenses.

The online driving license renewal service, which began in mid-November 2019, allows citizens and expatriates to apply for online renewal of their driving licenses on the website of Ministry of Interior and then receive the licenses from the machines installed in Avenues Mall, Al-Kout Mall, the service centers of Ministry of Interior, and the investigation department in Capital and Hawally governorates.

Within a month of launching the online service the traffic department was able to renew more than 17,000 licenses. The applicants submit their old licenses and receive the new ones from the machines after paying the required fees, as well as any fines for violations at the location.

Meanwhile, the General Department for Information Technology at the Ministry of Interior is also planning on implementing a system for the online renewal of residence permits for expatriates. The process, which has already been initiated for domestic workers, has renewed over 9,000 Article 20 visas.