Traffic law violators to be dealt with strictly

Traffic law violators, including those who park their vehicles in nor parking zones and in a haphazard manner endangering lives and flow of traffic, will be dealt with strictly, said the General Traffic Department of the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The ministry said it has video clips of motorists who violate the laws and will continue to follow-up such acts either through monitoring cameras or by posting police patrols at vital junctions throughout the country.

Sections of the video clips presented to the media by MoI show violators being monitored by surveillance cameras as well scenes of traffic obstruction violations.