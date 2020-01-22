Tragedy strikes family out for a picnic

What should have been an enjoyable family outdoor trip to an Abdali farm turned into a tragic incident for a Kuwait family.

The husband and wife along with their eight-year-old son were walking along a path in an Abdali farm, when the child curious about a deep well in the ground stepped to take a look but slipped and fell and drowned in the four-meter deep well.

The parents along with paramedics who arrived on the scene attempted to save the child’s life and rushed him to the Jahra Hospital by air ambulance, but sadly the doctors could not revive the child.