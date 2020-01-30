TRASSK conducts annual General Body meeting

Thrissur Association of Kuwait (TRASSK) conducted its Annual General Body meeting on 17 January at Oxford Pakistani School, Abbasiya and elected new Office Bearers for the year 2020. During the presidential address, TRASSK President Manikuttan Edakkat appreciated all the office bearers, central / area executives and members for their contribution to the growth of TRASSK. General Secretary Sibi Puthussery presented the annual working report, Treasurer Mr. Gopakumar presented the financial report and Mrs. Jisha Rajeev (Vice President) expressed vote of Thanks.

Thereafter, members from various areas participated in the general discussions. The elected new office bearers for the year 2020 are Mr. Babu Parayil (President) Mrs. Prathibha Shibu(General Secretary), Iyppu Lonachan (Treasurer) Mr. Sijo Sunny (Vice President), Mr. Vineesh Wilson (Joint treasurer), Mr. Mukesh Karayil, Mr. Stephan Devassy, Mr.Thritheesh Kumar (Joint Secretaries). Mrs. Silja Antony (Vanithavedhi General Convener), Mrs. Seema Jiju (Vanithavedhi Secretary), and Shaly Ghoban (Vanithavedhi Joint Secretary).