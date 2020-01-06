Trump warns ‘big sanctions’ on Iraq if American troops leave country

President Donald Trump threatened, late Sunday, to impose tough sanctions on Iraq if the US was asked to pullout troops from Iraqi soil. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, “If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever.”

“It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.” “If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq, We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there,” Trump added.

He indicated, “It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time, We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.” The Pentagon confirmed last Friday an operation in which Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Qassem Soleimani was eliminated in Iraq.