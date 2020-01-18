Tunisian singer dazzles at concert

Multi-talented Tunisian singer Syrine Ben Moussa performed at a concert titled ‘Tunisian Musical Night’ at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre on 15 January. Her stellar performance received applause from the large gathering of music lovers.

Artist, singer and musician, Syrine Ben Moussa is passionate about music and is deeply involvement in many projects in Tunisia and France. She is all about discovering, bringing together and above all using her performances to move beyond the preconceived ideas between cultures. She is one of the rare voices of Arab-Andalusian music scene in Tunisia.