UAE-based firm losses nearly a billion as shares tumble

Vulnerability of private firms that choose to go down the public listing path, especially on foreign exchanges, where their relatively smaller sizes make them easy targets for unscrupulous short-sellers, was once again brought home last week.

On Tuesday, NMC Health, a hospital operator, and Finablr, a financial services firm, both belonging to the UAE-based conglomerate Shetty’s Group, saw its worth tumble 32 percent, on what the company claimed were “principally unfounded” charges made by notorious short-seller Carson Block.

Short-sellers seek to reap a fortune from a fall in a company’s share price. It was not clear what Carson Block’s short-position was in NMC.

Despite the statement from the Group that allegation made by Block against the medical company’s accounts were unfounded, and launched a buy-back program for its shares, the company’s shares continued to slide on Thursday. On Friday, it dropped 13 percent in London after a report in the Financial Times claimed that NMC had held talks to raise off-balance sheet debt to fund growth. NMC said the claims are “based on false information.”

Shares of Finablr have dropped 18 percent since the attack launched by Block on NMC, even the company tried to stem the flow by confirming that it expected to achieve its planned financial results. Over the week, the Group’s fortunes are reported to have dwindled by as much as US$820 million

NMC, which is the biggest private healthcare provider in the UAE, was founded by Indian businessman B.R. Shetty in 1975.United Arab Emirates’ biggest private health-care provider.

Over the years, he ventured into other businesses and as his financial empire grew, Mr. Shetty formed Finablr to consolidate his finance brands in 2018 and listed the company on the London Stock Exchange this year. The family’s stakes in Finablr alone are reportedly worth over US$1 billion.

Block, who makes a living as a short-seller came to prominence after he began targeting US-listed Chinese companies that he claimed were frauds. The firm that he founded and named Muddy Waters, probably reflects how he makes his money. Muddy Waters recently took aim at British litigation-finance firm Burford Capital and Japanese biotech stock PeptiDream.