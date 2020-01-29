UAE is treating four Chinese infected with coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that four members of a Chinese family have been diagnosed as infected with coronavirus. The UAE Ministry of Health said in a statement the four patients were in a stable condition, also noting that the ministry personnel adopted most stringent precautions while treating the cases.

The ministry is monitoring the public health situation round the clock, it said, urging citizens and residents of the UAE to abide by public health guidelines. The UAE had declared earlier that the Chinese family had come from Wuhan, China.