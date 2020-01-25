Ukrainian Kiev Orchestra performs at concert

The Ukrainian Kyiv Classic Orchestra concert performed accompanied by Ukrainian composer and pianist Evhen Khmara and Conductor – Maestro Herman Makarenko, who is UNESCO Artist for Peace, Ambassador of Ukrainian Culture, and conductor of the National Opera of Ukraine. The concert took place on Wednesday at Abdul Hussain Abdul Ridha Salmiya Theater as part of the 26th Qurain Cultural Festival and the Ukrainian Cultural Week in Kuwait.

In this regard, the Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Kamel Al-Abduljalil mentioned on the sidelines of the ceremony that the Orchestra attended at the invitation of the Council, which seeks to bring cultures between Kuwait and

other countries.

For his part, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait, Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, said that

this event is organized in the framework of mutual cooperation and partnership between Kuwait and Ukraine.