UN Chief calls for self-control after Soleimani’s death

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for self-control after the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, in a US airstrike.

“Leaders have to be extremely patient, we cannot tolerate another war”, Guterres said in press release, alluding to decision-making stakeholders in the Middle East. Earlier, the Pentagon said US military had taken decisive defensive action by killing Soleimani

and chief of Iraqi Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi irregular force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandes.