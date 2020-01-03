US Chargé d’affaires assures commitment of country towards Kuwait’s security

Chargé d’affaires of the US embassy in Kuwait Larry Memmott asserted on Friday that the United States was committed to the security of Kuwait and to the stability of the region, which remains unshakable.

He added that the Iranian threats in response to the death of Qassem Soleimani were entirely predictable and expected. As always, he assured that the embassy reports transparently and openly any information regarding potential threats and dangers to American citizens and our Kuwaiti friends.

The Chargé d’affaires pointed out that Soleimani and the terrorist organization he led were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and coalition service members in addition to the loss of innocent civilians and the wounding of thousands more.

He added that the US strike aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans which Soleimani was actively advancing.