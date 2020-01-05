US Embassy warns citizens to be on heightened alert

United States citizens in the country need to maintain a high level of vigilance, review their personal security plans and remain alert to their surroundings at all times, the US Embassy said in a security reminder.

The security alert came in response to the heightened security tensions in the region following the assasination by the United States last Thursday of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The embassy said that while it was not aware of any specific credible threats to US citizens, it nevertheless urged US nationals to take common sense precautions for their personal safety and security, as well as that of their families, including:

Keeping a low profile, being aware of their surroundings, carrying proper identification, staying alert in locations frequented by tourists, reviewing personal security plans, having travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

The embassy provided the following numbers for assistance: US Embassy Kuwait, Kuwait City +965- 2259-1001; Kuwait ACS@state.gov; kw.usembassy.gov

US State Department – Consular Affairs 888- 407-4747 or 202-501-4444

The embassy added that it would remain open as usual for visa and American Citizen Services appointments.