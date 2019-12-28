Uzbekistan ambassador announces country’s election results

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kuwait H.E. Dr. Bakhromjon Aloev held a press briefing last week to announce the results of his country’s recent parliamentary elections. He was joined by professor at Kuwait University, Abdul Hadi Al Ajmi, and by lawyer and teacher at the Police Academy, Tahani Alebaidli. They delivered speeches on the occasion that highlighted their participation as international observers during the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan.

Ambassador Dr. Aloev noted that five political parties participated in Uzbekistan’s parliamentary elections, and more than 10 international organizations, and about 800 foreign observers from 52 countries, including Kuwait, arrived in Uzbekistan to observe the electoral process.

Ambassador Dr. Aloev added that more than 20 million voters were registered in the elections, with more than two million young people participating for the first time. He underscored that for the first time the Election Commission utilized video cameras in all polling stations, as well as biometric systems, to ensure that the elections were held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Pointing to the provisional data, Ambassador Dr. Aloev remarked that deputies to the Legislative Chamber were elected in 125 out of 150 constituencies, and no candidate was elected in 25 constituencies, due to none of the candidates getting the majority of votes.

Noting that parliamentary elections are an important political process, Ambassador Dr. Aloev praised the democratic, social and economic reforms in Uzbekistan, spearheaded under the leadership of the President H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

With regards to the relations between Kuwait and Uzbekistan, Ambassador highlighted that the participation of the representatives of Kuwait at the elections will help to develop and strengthen the friendly relationships between the two countries.

Noting the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he emphasized the strong political dialogue and parliamentary cooperation, as well as trade, economic and cultural ties. He added that there are regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, and the next round of political consultations will be held in Tashkent in April 2020.

He added that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) supports the implementation of various social projects in Uzbekistan’s various sectors, including in agriculture, infrastructure, transport and healthcare.

Furthermore, the ambassador revealed that Uzbekistan and KFAED signed 10 concessional loans amounting to over US$213.2 million and four agreements of technical assistance to the amount of $2.5 million to finance the technical feasibility of social projects.