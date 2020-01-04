Uzbekistan Youth Orchestra wows audiences

The Uzbekistan Embassy in collaboration with the National Council of Culture, Art and Literature (NCAAL) organized a concert titled ‘Peace Message Night’ featuring the Uzbekistan Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Abdel Hussein Abdel Reda Theater last week. The event marked the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Kuwait, as well as heralded the New Year.

The orchestra performed classical and national music from Uzbekistan, as well as works by the famous Kuwait composer Amer Jafar. They were under the guidance of conductor Kamoliddin Urinbayev, who is an honored artist and laureate from Uzbekistan, and participant of many international competitions and festivals.

The packed hall included guests from the diplomatic corps, special invitees and members of the Uzbekistan community and Kuwaiti music lovers.

Dr. Amer Jafaar, professor in the Music Department in the College of basic education in Kuwait, and a well-known Kuwaiti composer, has produced many compositions that vary from Arabic to international music. He was also responsible for the re-orchestration at the National Anthem of the State of Kuwait.

In his address to the gathering, the Uzbekistan Ambassador H.E. Bakhromjon Aloev emphasized the very successful cooperation established between Youth Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan and two famous Kuwaiti composers – Dr. Amer Jafaar and Dr Suleiman Aldikan. “The Uzbek orchestra already played two concerts with the music of the two composers in Uzbekistan and Kuwait. Today it is third common concert and next concert with the music of Dr. Suleiman Aldikan will be held on 8 January,” he pointed out

With regards to people’s diplomacy, Ambassador Aloev pointed out, “The cultural diplomacy and music opens the way to the political, trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation between states, also to bridge ties between the peoples in the world.”

Stressing that cultural diplomacy is an increasingly important component of Uzbek-Kuwaiti relationships; Ambassador Aloev expressed his appreciation to Drs. Amer Jafaar and Suleiman Aldikan, Mr. Kamoliddin for their contribution to cementing and deepening bilateral relations that benefit Uzbekistan and Kuwait.

A member of the ruling family, Sheikha Hala Al-Sabah displayed her appreciation for the performances, and mentioned that the entire Kuwaiti public was delighted with the talent of the young generation of Uzbek artists. “Young musicians under the guidance of the talented maestro Kamoliddin Urinbaev widely and successfully promote the Uzbek symphonic and world classics in the republic and beyond, are the pride of Uzbekistan. Truly, they can be a good example for all countries in educating the younger generation in a highly spiritual and cultural channel of development,” she added.

The NCAAL Deputy Secretary General, Bader Al-Duwish, praised the world-famous orchestra as a real New Year holiday gift to the people of Kuwait, who were able to appreciate the beautiful world of music and the performances of talented young musicians.

He added, “This Uzbek-Kuwaiti joint project has been successfully implemented and will undoubtedly make its invaluable contribution to the further development of relations between Kuwait and Uzbekistan, the rapprochement of two friendly peoples. It is gratifying to note that, thanks to the efforts of the parties and the support of the governments of the two countries, cultural diplomacy has become the main component of Uzbek-Kuwaiti cooperation.”

The famous Kuwaiti composer Amer Jafar expressed his deep satisfaction over the success of the Uzbek-Kuwaiti joint concert and mentioned that the young musicians of the orchestra are extremely talented and very easy to work with. The leader of the orchestra, Kamoliddin Urinbaev, is a great master of his affairs and to collaborate with him, creating joint projects is a great pleasure, he said.

“I want to emphasize that the leadership of Uzbekistan attaches particular importance to the development of education, culture, science, literature, art and sports, the improvement of state youth policy in accordance with the Strategy of Action on five priority areas for the development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017- adopted at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev 2021,” stated the Kuwait composer.