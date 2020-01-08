Visit Nepal Year 2020 outlines country’s tourism attractions

Ambassador of Nepal to Kuwait H.E. Durga Prasad Bhandari launched his country’s ambitious tourism campaign titled ‘Visit Nepal Year (VNY) 2020’ at Crowne Plaza Hotel on 7 January. Attending the function were members of the diplomatic corps, Kuwaiti officials, special invitees, businessmen, travel agents and media personnel. The campaign, launched internationally by Nepali embassies in various countries, highlights the tourism attractions in the country and aims to boost the country’s tourism sector.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Bhandari pointed out that the campaign was started to attract more international tourists to Nepal, and so far the country has launched two successful tourism campaigns in 1998 and 2011.

He added that after the devastating earthquake, the tourism sector had bounced back, and has shown obvious signs of growth and development. He also underscored the various developments that have taken place in the country’s history which has ensured peace and stability.

Stressing the vital role played by the tourism sector, Ambassador Bhandari emphasized that his country has the facilities to attract a large number of tourists and consequently boost the country’s economy.

He highlighted Nepal’s geographic beauty and attractions, as well as its remarkable biodiversity, which promises life-changing and memorable experiences for the single traveler or groups. Ambassador Bhandari also underlined the liberal visa policy of Nepal, which allows citizens of many countries to obtain a tourist visa easily from Nepal’s embassies around the world.

On the occasion, Jazeera Airways, while announcing their daily flights to Nepal from Kuwait, held a lucky draw giving away tickets to winners. Various tourist information including the country’s best places to visit, tourism attractions and tourist packages were displayed for the perusal of attendees.