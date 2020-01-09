Waste accumulates on Kuwaiti side of NPZ

Neutral Partitioned Zone (NPZ) between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia that was recently in the news on account of the decision by the two governments to resume oil and gas production from this area, has now once come into the limelight, though for a less favorable reason.

Waste has been accumulating on the Kuwaiti side of the border between Nuwaiseeb on the Kuwaiti side and the Khafji Port on the Saudi side, as the area does not come under the purview of the cleaning contract signed by Kuwait Municipality. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior, which holds sway over the area, has not issued any cleaning contract for this place. In sharp contrast, the area on the Saudi side of the border remains clean and there is no accumulation of waste there, as the Kingdom has cleaning staff who regularly clean the area.

The Ahmadi branch of municipality has indicated that it is prepared to clean the area if the Interior Ministry requests and opens the way for it.