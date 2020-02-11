Wasteful practices at MoI criticized

The General Administration of Facilities Security at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reportedly criticized the waste of public money at the ministry through its practice of scrapping items that are slightly damaged and buying new ones in its place.

The Facilities Security yard is full of equipment and furniture discarded by various departments of the ministry, despite most of them being in working condition. Thousands of dinars worth of goods are lying dumped in the yard and labeled as scrap or broken items, so that new purchases can be made at an unnecessary cost to the ministry, said a source at the General Administration of Facilities Security.

Most of the discarded items can be repaired and reused by the concerned departments, as

there are plenty of technicians and workers to do this at the ministry, added the source.