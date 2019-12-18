Weather conditions prompt MoH to launch emergency plans

Due to prevailing weather conditions, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has activated its emergency plan at all government hospitals and medical departments.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Abdullah Al-Sanad, said all doctors, engineers, technicians and officials of MoH connected to emergency department would be at work to cope with any crises that could arise from inclement weather.

For his part, Head of Medical Emergency Department Munther Al-Jalahma said in a statement that the ministry received 86 complaints from 4:00 pm (local time) to 8:00 pm yesterday and that all of these cases were treated successfully.

He stressed that emergency departments at hospitals are fully prepared to receive patients, indicating that the ministry is coordinating with the Interior Ministry, the General Department of Civil Defense and the Ministry of Transportation to attend to the emergencies. Al-Jalahma urged both expats and citizens to call 112 in case of emergency.

Regarding rain waters that swamped some facilities of MoH, Director of Al-Jahra Hospital Dr. Ali Al-Mutairi said the competent authorities were able to control the problem resulting from the heavy rains.

“The failure in the drainage system resulted in the direction of rainwater flow reversing and affecting the corridors of the casualty ward of the hospital,” said Al-Mutairi. He added that the problem was tackled promptly without causing any damage or hampering the medical service.