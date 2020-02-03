Will the labour ban stay till OFW gets justice?

Philippine Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that Manila will not be backing down on the total labor deployment ban to Kuwait until justice is served for murdered Filipino housemaid Jeanelyn Villavende.

On Sunday, Bello III met with Kuwait Minister of Finance and Acting State Minister for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel and during the meeting, he expressed Manila’s desire of lifting the ban only when justice is given to Villavende.

Investigating further he visited the Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi , he requested a copy of the formal charge filed against the suspects of Jeanelyn along with certification and validation that they are in custody. Furthermore Bello has also asked for an update on the cases of Overseas Filipino worker Constancia Dayag, who died last year.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Kuwait has expressed full solidarity with the Filipino Delegation as she remarked that the entire Kuwaiti community condemns any violations of labor rights in the country and has extended her full support.

During his meeting with Mairam Al- Aqeel , Bello discussed the crafting of the harmonized standard employment contract for Filipino household service workers.

This propagates a confusing message, on one hand, the delegation from Manila is talking about their sternness regarding the deployment ban and on the other hand along with discussions of the labour contract Bello has been meeting many Philippine- and Kuwait-based recruitment agencies to discuss business.