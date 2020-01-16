Workers Union calls for revoking new employment rules at KPC

Union of Petroleum Workers has invited senior Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) officials for a meeting following the Corporation’s recent decision to impose new conditions on employment.

KPC had announced that from 14 January any new applicant for a job, should have graduated not more than three years ago, should not be working for any company, and must not be making contributions to social security.

The Union called on the Corporation to reconsider some of these conditions as they were prohibitive. For its part, KPC said the announcement targets new Kuwaiti graduates in light of efforts to absorb the largest possible number of young workers, and not those who already have a job and want to move to another job.