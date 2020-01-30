Your Guide to Coronavirus in Kuwait

Q: Are there any reported cases of coronavirus in Kuwait?

A: No; Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah confirmed that there have been no reported cases of the deadly virus inside the state. As of now, he has declared Kuwait free from the disease.

Q: Is Ministry of Health taking any steps to protect residents in Kuwait?

A: Kuwait has announced several precautionary measures to protect its residents:

All passengers arriving on direct flights from China and via other International Airports are screened.

Health clinics and isolation rooms at the airport are being kept ready, and health protection tools such as gloves and masks are provided to airport workers.

So far, Kuwait airport authorities are reported to have denied entry to nine passengers arriving from China, over suspicion that they were infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Embassy in Beijing has called on visiting Kuwaitis and those living in China to exercise utmost caution and take measures to prevent infection from the new coronavirus.

Q: What about Kuwaitis who are already in China?

A: Kuwait’s Consul-General in Shanghai Meshaal Al-Shemali urged Kuwaiti nationals currently present in Shanghai and surrounding districts to contact the consulate on the following phone number: 008613291201792 -Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Q: How many countries are affected by now?

A: Coronavirus has spread to 16 countries, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United States and UAE.

Q: How many people are affected with coronavirus in the world? Are there any deaths?

A: There have been 7,814 reported cases of coronavirus in the world out of which it has claimed 170 human lives.

Q: What about Kuwait ports? Are authorities taking steps to stop the infection entering through ports?

A: The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) is subjecting Chinese ships to health checks offshore, before allowing these ships to anchor at ports.

The concerned maritime authorities are also communicating with ships coming to the ports through wireless communications asking the ship captains to disclose any cases of infection or suspicion of this virus.

To prevent the transmission of infection, all employees of the departments affiliated to the KPA who come in direct contact with the crew members of ships have to take precautionary measures.

In addition, the supply department at KPA is urgently providing clothing, tools, equipment, and sterilizers, and other necessary items to prevent any infection among employees of the authority and its affiliated facilities.

Q: In simple words, what does this mean for us?

A: Kuwait has taken necessary precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus infections from entering the country, and is also well prepared to contain the virus if it does infiltrate the state’s boundaries.