YouTube nets over $15 billion in ads

Google has finally revealed how much it warns from ads from its YouTube video platform; until now, Google had declined to disclose YouTube‘s revenue, which had led to wide-spread speculation.

Ahead of parent company Alphabet’s fourth-quarter earnings call for 2019, Google disclosed that ads on YouTube raked in $15 billion in revenue last year. While this is nearly 10 percent of Alphabet’s total revenue, it is not the full revenue of YouTube, only what came in from ads; other sources of revenue, for instance from subscriptions were not included in the revenue tally.

Google also revealed that it made over $10 billion from its Cloud service. The new revenue disclosure made by CEO Sundar Pichai goes back to 2017. Highlights of revenue for the search giant show that YouTube and Cloud have been two newer growth areas for the company.

YouTube has nearly doubled its ad revenues since 2017 when the video platform took in $8.1 billion, which then reached $11.1 billion a year later. Meanwhile, subscribers to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music rose to more than 20 million and that for YouTube TV climbed to 2 million

Overall, YouTube’s non-advertising revenue, which includes subscriptions and commerce, amounted to $3 billion.